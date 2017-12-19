Wisbech suffer shock rugby defeat at Ely

Club chairman Leonard Veenendaal admitted Wisbech were shocked by their disappointing collapse to local rivals Ely on Saturday.

After a sparkling win over Crusaders at home the week before Wisbech slumped to a 62-7 loss at their local rivals.

Wisbech travelled with a very different looking side, although missing several regulars, on paper it was by no means a weak side.

The opening exchanges where pretty even until Ely scored two quick tries to take a 12–0 deficit.

Wisbech responded by stringing some phases of their own together to put Ely under pressure. The Wisbech forward pack, which included young guns 17 year-old William and 18 year-old brother Henry Lankfer, put in some big carries, were eventually rewarded with a hard earned try by Josh Anderson, Jack Malkin converting from the tightest of angles to put Wisbech back in the game 12–7.

But Ely responded with another two tries to go into half time with a comfortable lead.

In spite of Wisbech playing some good rugby in patches in the second half Ely continued their dominance . Wisbech lost both Rory Willis with a groin tear and Nick Thompsett with a dislocated shoulder in the backs and had to be replaced with forwards.

Henry Lankfer just manged to pip younger brother William to be awarded the Wisbech’s Round Table Man-of-the-Match.

“We didn’t see that coming,” said Veenendaal.

“I know we’ve lost a few games in a row, but they were relatively tight games that we lost by a couple of points, but we never saw that coming.

“It shows what conceding a couple of early tries for the opposition can do to your confidence. Individual tackling was good, but our lack in attack and defensive organisation was exposed and found wanting. Although missing several regulars, including talisman Solomon Prestidge and James Napier, on paper it was still a good side. It highlights the need for team continuity, cohesion and commitment to training.

“We’ve got enough good players at the club and people who care about the club enough to respond in the right way when we welcome league leaders Stowmarket to Wisbech on Saturday, January 6.”