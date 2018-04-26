Wisbech Tang Soo Do students scoop medals at national championships

Eleven dedicated students from Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club travelled to Nottingham to represent their club in the 2018 World Tang Soo Do Association national championship. The championship was held in Nottingham at the David Ross Sports Village recently where there were around 400 competitors.

Wisbech and King’s Lynn students won a fantastic 17 trophies over three categories – weapons, forms and sparring.

Some of these students have qualified to represent Great Britain at the world championships in North Carolina, USA, in July. Anyone interested in sponsoring the team would be welcomed.

There are pictures and updates on the club’s Facebook page @WisbechkingslynnTSD along with joining information. Training is on Monday evenings at Lynnsport and Thursday evenings at Walton Highway Village Club,