Wisbech Tennis Club plays host to American-style event

A Benenden girls’ set-match festival was played on Saturday at Wisbech Tennis Club in which 12 ladies played in an American-style tournament, changing partners after each round.

After five rounds Genia Giles had won most games (25) and was declared the winner and Jane Page was runner-up with 23.

The next tournament will be a Quorn Family Cup Competition on Sunday, April 29.

Coaching courses start next week, on Tuesdays and Sundays, so visit: www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk to view courses and book.

Club sessions, for adults, are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am, Wednesdays at 2pm and Monday and Thursday evenings.

There is an open day on Sunday, April 29, in the afternoon.

Everyone is welcome to come along, play some tennis and find out what courses and club sessions are on offer.