Wisbech Thirds put Kettering hockey title champagne on ice

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 4

Kettering 2nds 2

Wisbech, after beating the second placed side last week, put the title hopes on ice of Kettering, who needed one point to be crowned league champions.

Wisbech started off at cracking pace to go into half-time 2-1 up.

In the second half Wisbech very quickly scored two more goals to take complete control of the game. Goals by Jamie Hallatt and three from goal machine Elliot Peck.

The whole team played very well with a special mention to Josh Bowers and Mark Littlechild.

MoM: Josh Shippey, simply didn’t miss a tackle.

Wisbech Men’s 4ths 1

Leadenham 3rds 3

Leadenham were quick to start and the 4ths were lucky to come in at half-time only 2-0 down.

Nick Eggleton made some tremendous runs down the length of the pitch, but the visitors broke with possibly their only attack of the half to make it 3-0. Five minutes from time Ollie Mitchell pushed the ball home, with great work rate from all players.

Wisbech finished bottom of the league but competed in every game.

MoM: Ollie Mitchell.

Wisbech Ladies 1

Harl’n Magpies 1

Wisbech forced the league champions to drop their first point of the season.

Wisbech, looking confident, midway through the first half went 1-0 up through an awesome team goal which was calmy executed through Izzie Pope. The ladies continued to take the game to the leaders.

Midway through the second half Magpies equalised but Wisbech’s effort and tactical play ensured a point, with superbly anticipated saves, and control of the D from goalkeeper PoM Louisa Allen.

Ladies 2nd 1 Pelicans 3

Wisbech dominated play for the first 20 minutes.

Shelley Coleman received the ball in midfield and skilfully took it into the D for Sam Pritchard to smash into the back of the net. Pelicans levelled by half-time.

As Wisbech began to tire in the second half Pelicans slotted home two quick goals. Wisbech had several chances but couldn’t capitalise.

PoM: Louise Walker for her good work and tackling in midfield.