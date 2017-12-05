Wisbech Town hockey players pay tribute to ‘Strick’

This weekend was an emotional and incredibly sad one for Wisbech Town Hockey Club as all those who played stood for a minute’s silence to pay tribute to “Strick” – WTCHC official Paul Strickle, who died last week.

Every team who played, both home and away, stood proud for the club and this great man who had given so much, to so many and to WTCHC.

MFCP

It was a particularly difficult match for Paul’s daughter Hannah’s peers, and friends, the Ladies 1st team who played away at Harleston this weekend.

They played their hearts out and would have loved a win to honour “Strick’s” memory but sadly it wasn’t to be.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 6

St Ives 2nd’s 2

Wisbech bounced back although they didn’t take enough chances to put the game to bed early on.

Matt Pooley scored after breaking into the “D” to slot one home.

Another defender Kieran Hallett scored his first goal for the 2nd team.

Wisbech conceded from a powerful short corner.

In the second half came goals from Jonny Garner and another from Pooley. Goal of the season was from Danny Haynes with a half volley smash that flew into the top left-hand corner.

Some curious umpiring caused two players to lose their cool and get sent off for spells.

Wisbech dug deep, scoring another through James Williams in a great all-round effort.

MoM: Danny Haynes.

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 0

Kettering 2nd 3

In a hard-fought game with both sides giving no quarter Wisbech just could not find the net.

Kettering scored two scrappy goals in the first half.

MoM: Mark Littlechild.

Leadenham 3rd 0

Wisbech Men’s 4th 1

After a two-player no-show and a frantic phone around, Wisbech started strong and won a short corner, which was pinballed around the “D” then put in the net by Ciaran Lowe.

Wisbech created stacks of chances but could not convert any of them.

Great performances from midfield and defence, so much so that the stand-in keeper never touched the ball for the whole 70 minutes.

MoM: Will Jupp.

Harleston 7 WTHC Ladies 0

Wisbech travelled away with thoughts and warmest wishes to the Strickle family as both sides observed a minute’s silence at the start.

Wisbech were caught napping and conceded an early goal.

They put together some good moves down the left from both Ellie Atkins and Nat Ward.

Harleston were a strong side and currently unbeaten at the top of the league with Louisa Florence and Katie Dunn making key interceptions in the goal.

Vic Herbert, Sharon Simons and Georgie Dunn did some fantastic short sharp passing.

PoM: Nat Ward.

Pelicans 6

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 1

Wisbech came out confident, unfortunately Pelicans struck first but Wisbech reacted strongly, replying with their first goal of the season.

A free hit from the top of the circle slipped to Shelley Coleman who put the ball for Kate Penn to slot home.

At half-time it was 2-1 to Pelicans who then took advantage of the possession Wisbech gave away.

PoM: Georgie Bingham and Emma Baker.

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 0

Ely 2nd 0

Fielding three new players, the team went out full of belief.

It was end-to-end play but Wisbech’s defence stood strong with some outstanding play from sweeper Fiona Hamer-Philip and Georgia Ellis (goalkeeper) both in their debut match.

Rhian Evans also put in a great shift.

The forward line lacked the confidence to take the opportunity themselves straightaway and earned their first point on the league table.

PoM: Georgia Ellis.

JUNIORS

Under-10

Wisbech entered a competition which saw them face tough opposition of March, Cambs South and Cambridge City.

A fine performance all round with a win, a draw and two losses.

Three goals scored by Oscar Smithee and one each for Kai Peggs and Toby Smith.

Rose Smith, Jacob Walker, Daniel Boyall and Connor Greville put in 100 per cent effort to carry the team through four tough matches.