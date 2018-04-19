Wisbech U16 hockey players secure fourth place finish

Under-16 girls from Wisbech Hockey Club played in the England Hockey Tier 2 Midlands Area finals, held at Pelicans Hockey Club in King’s Lynn.

The team finished fourth overall, beating Burton 3-0, drawing 4-4 against Bedford and losing 3-1 and 6-0 to Pelicans and Olton respectively.

Praise goes to Issy Oldershaw-Ellis, who has captained the team, and to all the girls who played their part in previous matches.

After finishing second in their original group , it wasn’t possible for the girls to finish this competition as other clubs were not prepared to travel to compete.

Thanks go to Lorraine Parker for battling the red tape to make it possible for the girls to finish what they started, albeit being placed in a higher group of teams.

They proved they deserved this opportunity, and played some quality hockey against higher-ranked clubs.