Wisbech Wheeler Becky in fine form with PB

Becky Murley continued her run of excellent results by leading the Wisbech men home in the Lea Valley CC Open 10.

A powerful effort in fine weather on the fast course near Newmarket gave her a new personal best of 22.10 and a ladies’ club record which she continues to improve.

Her husband Carl also scored a pb coming inside the 23-minute mark.

On the same day, 70-year-old vet, Roger Sewell, revisited his old club Hounslow and District for their open event on a slower course near Bedford but still managed a creditable 23.39.

In the evening series on the previous Tuesday, triathlete Mat McClure maintained a firm grip on top spot with a 21.38 in less than ideal conditions.

Veteran Andrew Ward, 50, swapped his road bike for TT machine, getting one last race in before the pins he has been carrying in his shoulder since taking a tumble last year, are removed and he is once again out of action.

Results

Wisbech club 10: M. McClure 21.38, N. Empson (Anglia Velo) 23.12, A. Ward (50+) 23.48, C. Murley (50+) 24.21, J. Bates (60+) 24.51, S. Emmet (40+)(Road Bike) 25.47.

Lea Valley Open 10: B. Murley (40+ lady) 22.10 pb and club record, J. Talbot (40+) 22.24, C. Murley (50+) 22.39 pb.

Hounslow and Dist Open 10: R. Sewell (70+) 23.39.