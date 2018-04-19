Wisbech Wheelers host opening club 10 race

As the clocks go forward the evening races come back and the first Wisbech club 10 went off without a hitch in fair conditions.

Triathlete Mat McClure (pictured) is once again proving the man to beat.

He took more than a minute from the next placed rider, recording 22.06, and has obviously managed to train hard despite the poor weather last winter.

40+ vet Jon Talbot was second home in 23.17 and regular visitor Neil Empson, from Anglia Velo, took third on 23.37.

At the weekend, three Wisbech vets rode the Wolsey RC 25-mile event near Beccles.

70+ competitor Roger Sewell was quickest of these with Becky Murley using her endurance to reverse positions from Tuesday with husband Carl, who seems to have the power advantage over 10 miles.

Results, Tue 10 April, Wisbech Wheelers 10: M. McClure 22.06, J. Talbot (40+) 23.17, N. Empson (Anglia Velo) 23.37, C. Murley (50+) 24.34, R. Sewell (70+) 25.03, J. Bates (60+) 25.06, R. Murley (40+ Lady) 25.14, P. Willis (60+) 25.31, J. Empson (60+ Anglia Velo) 28.02, A. Bye (60+) 30.36.

Road Bikes: S. Emmett (40+) 24.44, T Fougo 24.50, A. Ward (50+) 25.54, E. McInerney (Jnr Lady) 29.23.

Sun 15 April, Wolsey RC Open 25: R. Sewell (70+) 1.00.06, B. Murley (40+ Lady) 1.01.03, B. Murley (50+) 1.05.02.