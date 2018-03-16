Wisbech Wildcats beat St Ives II in ‘under the lights’ rugby match

Wisbech Wildcats 35 St Ives II 22

Wisbech Wildcats played their first Saturday rugby game this season having played one Friday night ‘under the lights’ match back on February 9, when the Wildcats claimed the bragging rights with a 24-17 win over neighbours West Norfolk.

Following a respectful minute’s silence for the recent passing of former player, captain and committee member Paul Wuttke, Wisbech started the brighter of the two sides with young Henry and Will Lankfer dominating the centres.

Wisbech opened the scoring in the first five minutes when Ollie White dived over the line from close range. Wisbech Wildcats continued to dominate the first half, building a healthy lead and conceding only one try to St Ives.

However, the second half was a different story. St Ives began to string some phases of their own together and were able to score three more tries in a highly entertaining match played in good spirit. With tries scored by White, Will and Henry Lankfer and Robert Smith, and a strong defence, the Wildcats held out for their first home win of the season.

“It was good to see some young, new and former players making the effort and turning out for the Wildcats, it strengthens the adult side, good for rugby and our club,” commented club captain Olly Mackett.

Noah Newton had a solid game on the wing, comfortable in both defence and attack. Young Luke Green and Sam Cook caused problems with some powerful runs to get over the gain line with veterans Agris Kokars and Paul Lee’s experience telling through the match. But the two Lankfer brothers Will and Henry dominated from start to finish, even when they swapped positions and were jointly awarded the Round Table man-of-the- match award.

Wisbech Rugby Club wish to thank St Ives RUFC for taking on the fixture at late notice and travelling to Wisbech.

Wisbech Wildcats are in action tonight (Friday 16) ‘under the lights’ in a round robin tournament at West Norfolk and on Saturday the 1st XV host Newmarket, 3pm KO.