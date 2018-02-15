Wisbech Wildcats win derby

A number of club veterans returned to the side as Wisbech Wildcats secured a 24-17 victory over West Norfolk on Friday night.

Will Boreham, back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, opened the scoring by running half of the pitch to earn a try.

Kai Bostock soon added another when he powered over the line from a ruck and Boreham converted.

West Norfolk fought back to earn a converted try before half-time but Rory Willis scored early in the second-half to add to the lead.

West Norfolk levelled the scores at 17-17 to set up a tense finish but Wisbech were able to secure victory when Mark Sands added a late converted try.

Wisbech 1st XV are back in league action in the Greene King London 3 Eastern Counties on Saturday when they host Woodbridge at 2.30pm.