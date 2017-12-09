Wrst Norfolk samurai school enjoys grading sessions

Samurai Karate School held arguably their best and most successful event ever in their 18-year history.

Firstly the Lynn, Downham, Terrington and Wisbech-based school had Sensei Paul Herbert 6th Dan come and teach a three-hour master class which was an amazing experience.

Samurai had visitors from two karate groups in Norwich and one from Boston as 130 students attended the sessions.

Paul Sensei trained under the legendary Enodea until he died and then continued under the guidance of English Karate legend Dave Hazard.

Sensei Steve King said: “Paul is one of the very best in the UK, winning many national and international titles. It was a real pleasure to welcome him to our dojo and we see this as a great onward working relationship.”

Following the course there was an OSKA UK Dan grading session which saw six students taking part achieve Dan grade passes (black belts).

They all had to complete the previous course and were then fully tested to the syllabus in aspects of Basic Kihon techniques and combinations, plus Kata at basic and advanced level.

The final section was Kumite covering sets of attack and defence combinations, and then free sparring.

Sensei King added: “All the successful students showed great spirit and determination having worked so hard in the past 12 months preparing for this day.

“This moment has been seven years in the making for some of the students and they fully deserve great praise for their hard work and dedication.

“This has been an amazing event to mark 12 months of being a full time Dojo, having been part time previously.”

GRADE PASSES

Glen Mason Sandan 3rd Dan; Iain Hunt Shodan 1st Dan; John Heath Shodan 1st Dan; Katrina Nalivaiko Shodan 1st Dan; Dominic Nalivaiko Shodan 1st Dan; Jenson Kiddle Junior Shodan (under 16).