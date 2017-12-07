Ringing Fenland Trophy League chairman changes after Wisbech stalwart Burgess steps down

The Fenland Trophy Invitation Cricket League (sponsored by the BBK Partnership) AGM was held on Sunday at March Town Cricket Club.

Chairman Bob Burgess (Wisbech) stepped down after 11 years’ service and was replaced by Pat Ringham (March). Presentations were made to the season’s winners.

Joint Fenland Trophy Cricket League winners were Khalsa CC & March Town Sunday 2nd XI.

Next season Wisbech CC 2nd X1 will play in the Rutland League and will be replaced by Ramsey CC 2nd X1.

Ernie Wool Cup winners were Khalsa.

Next season the cup will revert to a 40-over game.

Batsman of the Year: Kirpal Singh (Khalsa) (481 runs).

Bowler of the Year: Sam Mason (March) (28 wickets).

Young Player of the Year: Finley Murdoch (Wisbech).

Pictured are back, from left: Gurdhitt Singh (Khalsa) Finley Murdoch (Wisbech) and Sam Mason (March).

Front: Kirpal Singh (Khalsa), Pat Ringham (chairman).