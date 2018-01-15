Wisbech Town Cricket Club annual meeting

Rutland League Division One champions and John Wilcox Cup winners Wisbech Town Cricket Club will hold their annual meeting at their Harecroft Road headquarters on Tuesday, February 6.

Proceedings will commence at 7.30pm.

Members, parents, players and interested guests are invited to attend.

The meeting will begin with a moment of reflection to remember and honour the club vice chairman and head groundsman, Paul Strickle, who sadly passed away so suddenly late last year.

Any matters to discuss should be sent to the chairman, Bob Burgess, by email on r.burgess148@btinternet.com, or phone 07834 506947.