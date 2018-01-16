Review: Dance to the Music at Lynn Corn Exchange entertains and gives a history lesson too

An almost packed audience was treated to some ‘Strictly’ glamour last night at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange where favourites from the BBC hit Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor took the lead in a journey of dance down the ages.

Kicking off with the Roaring 20s Kristina and the team of extraordinarily talented dancers demonstrated the dance crazes of each era from the glamorous Foxtrot to Lindy Hop, street, break dancing and the hip hop of the here and now and of course the ever-popular Argentine tango

Highlights included Julia Cheng’s phenomenal solo performance of hip hop and Julia Ruiz Fernandez’s traditional Flamenco.

There was a dazzling array of costume changes and some great group dances - the troupe also included Strictly’s Oksana Platero who made it to the semi-finals with Judge Robert Rinder.

The dance numbers were interspersed with songs from the various eras too performed by X-Factor favourite Christopher Maloney and singer-song writer Beth Sherburn.

The auditorium was almost filled with an appreciative but some what subdued audience, who despite attempts by both Christopher and Beth took a lot to get going.

But the second half brought not only a mood change on stage as the songs became more modern and more familiar but also some upbeat dances including everybody’s favourite 1970s and 80s Disco with Christopher pulling a few John Travolta-esque moves alongside the professionals.

The modern day medley was by far the most energetic and had everyone bouncing in their seats.

All in all a very entertaining evening which anyone who loves Strictly will fully enjoy and also learn something about the history of dancing along the way.

Sarah Cliss