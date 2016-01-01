Fenland Citizen

This week in 1974 - Birmingham pub bombings and Last Tango in Paris banned

Black Friday deals at Fenland leisure centres

Make sure it’s the criminals that are left short changed this festive period

DRIVE FOR JUSTICE CAMPAIGN: Number of driving bans handed out by courts falls by 62%

New Special Constables sworn in and ready to tackle Cambridgeshire street crime

Former Cambridgeshire teacher guilty of sexual offences against pupils at two schools

REVEALED: Academic uncovers the best long-lost British swear words

DRIVE FOR JUSTICE CAMPAIGN: Max sentence for death by dangerous driving may be increased to 20 years

Entrepreneur who founded first commercial internet provider in Europe to stand as Peterborough and Cambridgeshire mayor

March Soccer School keeper Dan saves three shoot-out efforts

Sport News from the Fenland Citizen

Tydd St Mary’s sweet Crowland revenge with fifth win in a row

Father and son play in Wisbech 1st XV home defeat

Sport News from the Fenland Citizen

Hana hits treble for March Ladies at Louth

Wisbech side CSKA Young Boys beat higher division Maltings in King’s Lynn league cup

Cup holders Wisbech Town cruise into semi-finals

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies presents award to Tydd pool

"Oh Margaret, youre such a Polecat and as for you Susan, you Ninnycock, Ill see you later"

The Last Guardian is a tale of love and friendship

Console Corner: Touching tale of friendship and trust

Dick Whittington at the Key Theatre

Dick, Peter, Cinders and more to serve up panto fun for all

Hatchimals are one of this Christmas' must-have toys

From Silly Sausage to the Hatchimal: meet the toys that will drive Britons to spend £1.1bn before Christmas

Creams, which has opened on North Street, Peterborough

Why life’s sweet for city centre dessert lovers

Six of the best pumpkin ideas and how to make them

Two men arrested after five boats seized in Wisbech

Man killed in Cambridgeshire crash named by police

Ban on backless child car booster seats is delayed

Mother’s plea for help to buy wheelchair

Car leaves road and overturns in ditch near Long Sutton

Road to be closed for several hours after serious Fenland collision

