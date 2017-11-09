Students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech become part of major artwork for the town

Artist Tim Mann brought his Crowded Room Wisbech project to the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus giving students a chance to be a part of his artwork.

The Crowded Room is a collaborative process that celebrates the importance of the individual and their place in the community, with the objective of

Artist Tim Mann takes his Crowded Room project to the College of West Anglia in Wisbech.

encouraging people to celebrate the area in which they live, and bring them together through the medium of art.

Tim draws the silhouettes of participants in different coloured chalks layering them one on top of the other and so far the project as seen people of all ages, heights and backgrounds taking part from babies and school children to the chief executive of Fenland District Council Paul Medd.

The aim of the Tim’s work is to explore equality, diversity and inclusion by uniting people in the giant artwork.

Tim not only took along part of his creation and allowed student’s to be included he also talked about his life as a professional artist.

The final portrait will be a unique picture that tells a story about a moment in time within Wisbech. It will be showcased at Wisbech and Fenland Museum

from Sunday November 26 through to the new year.

All participants will be invited to the public opening to celebrate the project and the major portrait will be put on permanent display in a public space within the town.