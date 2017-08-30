Property is located in a quiet spot but you could walk to Chatteris town centre

Although this attractive detached chalet home is tucked away in a quiet location, it is still within walking distance of Chatteris town centre and the local schools.

With up to four bedrooms, it is ideal for a family and there is the scope to create an annexe conversion.

There is a 24ft lounge with a feature fireplace housing an electric flame-effect fire and a separate dining room which could be used as the fourth bedroom.

The kitchen area, which has a ceramic tiled floor, has a stainless steel sink unit, a range of base units and drawers with a solid wood work surface and matching wall units.

There is an integrated eye level oven and grill, a five-ring gas hob with extractor hood, integrated dishwasher and space and plumbing for a washing machine and under-counter fridge.

The ground floor also includes a cloakroom.

The three bedrooms are all good-sized doubles, very light and airy, and one has a pedestal wash hand basin.

There is a smaller room which could be used as a study or a dressing room and a family bathroom which was replaced last year. The property is set back from the road and the front garden is mainly laid to lawn with plants and flowers, mature trees and shrubs. A hardstanding driveway provides off-road parking and leads to the garage.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and has an ornamental terrace running the width of the house with a raised patio to the rear of the lounge.

Steps lead down to the main garden which is largely laid to lawn with plants, shrubs, roses and flowers. A path leads to a greenhouse and timber garden shed and there is a garden pond and a further seating area.