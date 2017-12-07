Beaupre Community Primary School in Outwell ‘requires improvement’ say Ofsted inspectors

A village school “requires improvement” according to government inspectors who carried out an inspection last month and found “too many pupils have underachieved”.

Beaupré Community Primary School in Outwell was given an overall “requires improvement” rating following the two day visit - the last time the school was inspected in 2014 it was rated “Good”.

The report published this week said: “Leaders have not ensured that the school has remained good since its last inspection. It requires improvement because the quality of teaching varies widely, and too many pupils have underachieved.”

However, it said: “A newly appointed headteacher, ably supported by her deputy, is leading improvement. They know what the school does well and what needs improving.”

The early years provision was rated “good” with the report adding: “Leaders ensure that children get off to a good start in the early years foundation stage

But inspectors found teachers’ assessment at key stage 2 has been inaccurate which has resulted in pupils expected to do well have “gone on to underachieve.”

The pupil premium - extra funding for disadvantaged pupils - has not been used well enough to raise achievement of these pupils says the report.

Some teachers do not have high expectations of their pupils and do not provide enough challenge to the most able.

In lessons, not all teachers use questioning to engage learners well, or set them timescales to complete their work. Some accept work from pupils that is poorly presented.

It said: “Teachers do not routinely check how well pupils are getting on with work to make sure that they know what to do, or advise them about what to do to improve their work. A small minority of older pupils do not show positive attitudes and disengage too easily.”

Incidents of bullying are not logged in sufficient detail said the report which also found procedures to manage the performance of teachers “lack rigour”.

It added: “Leaders do not hold staff accountable for pupils’ learning and progress. Improvement plans are suitably prioritised but lack timescales and targets to gauge how well leaders are making improvements.

But it concluded pupils feel the school is a “friendly and safe place to be. Their enjoyement of school is reflected in their regular attendance.”