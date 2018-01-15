Boxing gloves signed by legendary Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko among up for grabs at charity auction at March GER

The date is set! Once again the GER Sports Club, in March will be hosting cancer survivor Mark Cross’s charity darts day in aid of the hospital that save his life.

Among the many items of sporting memorabilia set to go under the hammer are two boxing gloves in a presentation dome signed individually by Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko who fought each other in April last year at Wembley Stadium.

Mark Cross and his wife recently handed over the proceeds of last year's darts day.

Mark, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, is hoping this year’s event which includes the auction will see his fundraising efforts break the £50,000 barrier.

He said: “All profits from the event will be donated to this registered charity. My target is very clear, to break through the £50,000-00 barrier, in what is now our eighth year.”

The oncology department at Peterborough Hospital treats local people for cancer and carries out much needed research into the disease at a local level. If a friend or relative is being treated for cancer at Peterborough City Hospital, the monies raised at this event have a direct and positive impact on their treatment and care.

Among the many items

A cap signed by Valentino Rossi is up for grabs at the charity auction at March GER Club.

Doors will open at 11.30am, on Saturday March 10 with draws for the competitions taking place at 1pm, with play starting shortly afterwards. The darts events will include Cricket Triples; Pairs (darts players playing with non darts players) and singles. Players will also be playing for the annual singles and pairs cups. The day will once again include a tombola, the grand auction and draw.

To date Mark and his supporters have achieved a grand total of £44,579-58. The monies have purchased an ultra sound machine for the chemotherapy department; comfortable chairs to enhance the treatment of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy patients; nurses have been able to enjoy training courses that they otherwise would not have been able to attend and the department has purchased two Sky Ceilings for the Linear Accelerator bunkers.

These give patients the view of a summer sky while they are lying on their backs for prolonged periods of time. This will help keep them relaxed and calm while receiving their treatment.

Cash raised has also been used to fund a radiotherapy trials radiographer so that they can improve their recruitment into radiotherapy clinical trials.

A football shirt signed by Harry Kane will be up for auction on the darts day in March at the GER club.

Six of the eight dartboards are available for sponsorship for a donation of £50.

Mark said: “I am already in possession of some amazing auction lots including: a framed Liverpool shirt signed by the entire 2017-2018 League squad; signed and framed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United football shirt; framed photograph signed by former England Rugby Union captain, Martin Johnson; a boxing glove signed by Mike Tyson; framed Tottenham Hotspur shirt signed by Harry Kane; a boxing glove, framed and signed by Carl Weathers who starred in the Rocky films as Appollo Creed; a signed and framed Phil Taylor, 16 time World Champion, darts shirt; a cap in a presentation dome signed by multiple MotoGP World Champion, Valentino Rossi and a framed England football shirt signed by Paul Gascoigne.”

Two outstanding auction lots are the two boxing gloves in a presentation dome signed individually by Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko and a signed Soccer AM football with four VIP tickets for a Sky TV, Soccer AM Show. The Soccer AM ball has been signed by the Soccer AM crew. The winning bidder will win four tickets for Soccer AM, with a guided tour and meet and greet with guests.

“If any individual or business would like to sponsor an auction prize with a donation I would be very grateful.

I would be grateful of any donations of draw/auction prizes from individuals and companies alike. It promises to be another great day.”