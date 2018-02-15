Could you help rehome a Spanish rescue dog from Wisbech charity Akira Galgo and Podenco Rescue

Four Spanish rescue dogs are looking for loving new homes through Wisbech charity Akira Galgo and Podenco Rescue.

The charity run by Barbara Townsend and her mum Chris together with other volutneers has a charity shop at Bambers Garden Centre and West Walton. It specialises in rescuing and rehoming in this country Spanish galgos and Spanish Podencos - which are greyhounds and hunting dogs. Barbara said: “This time of year is the end of the hunting season and most of the dogs are being killed and not humanely. We need to help these dogs as much as we can and we are desperately trying to find homes for four dogs in particular at the moment.”

Remi needs a new home.

They are Holly - believed to be a small corgi cross, she needs to go to a family with no children or other dogs, she is two years old.

Remi is a Podenco cross. He is a fantastic, lovable boy, he is very friendly and would suit any family. He is 22 months old.

Zippy is a Podenco cross. He is a very friendly boy who was raised at the kennels. He is 19 months old and would suit any family.

Shiva is a very pretty girl who walks well on the lead, comes to her name and is absolutely lovely, She is just three years old. Would suit anyone.

Shiva is hoping to find a new home.

All dogs come castrated, spayed, vaccinated, flead, wormed, micro chipped and have a passport. They are all trained to walk by a mobility scooter.

They all come on a home trial. They can be viewed at the kennels or you can visit the charity shop.

Contact Barbara on 07717 217347 or 07717 217347,

All dogs are on the charity’s website: akira-dogs.org.uk or people can email Barbara at: oaktreekennels@outlook.com