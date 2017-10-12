Exciting time ahead for Sutton St Edmund residents

While some village halls are struggling at the moment, Sutton St Edmund has a new committee and sees an exciting future ahead.

They recently hosted their first Charity Race Night to kick start the new events programme and help raise funds for repairs.

Around 100 villagers attend the event and raised £865. The night was a great success and the committee are looking forward to holding more events in the future.

They already have a Halloween Fancy dress disco and carved pumpkin competition on Saturday, October 28 and a Christmas Craft Fayre with Santa’s grotto on Saturday, November 25.

To find out more information on the up and coming events or how to hire the hall for your own function, email Angela Savage: enquiries@suttonstedmund-villagehall.org or check their Facebook page @SuttonStEdmund village hall.