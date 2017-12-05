Have a drink on us say pubs and clubs to designated drivers in Fenland and Cambridgeshire this Christmas

Six Fenland pubs are saying “have one on us” and offering designated drivers free soft drinks as part of the annual winter drink drive campaign.

Over the festive period, selected pubs and clubs across the county have agreed to provide free draught soft drinks all evening to those who will be driving their friends home after a night out. All they need to do is ask for an ‘I’m DES’ wristband from a member of bar staff.

The county-wide initiative, instigated by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), has been put in place to encourage drivers to not have any alcoholic drinks at all.

PC Jon Morris, Casualty Reduction Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “Any amount of alcohol affects your ability to drive so we are asking people to do one or the other. We advise if you’re drinking, even just one, don’t drive and arrange an alternative way of getting home.

“To support designated drivers throughout the festive season we will be promoting the ‘I’m DES’ campaign across Peterborough, Fenland, Huntingdonshire and Cambridge City which allows unlimited draught soft drinks for designated drivers through the holiday season.”

Matt Staton, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), said: “Drinking creates a feeling of overconfidence, makes judging distance and speed more difficult and slows your reactions, so it takes longer to stop and therefore is a contributing factor to many collisions and fatalities on our roads.

“Members of the partnership see first-hand the effect that alcohol can have on people’s lives, therefore we are asking if you are driving over the festive season, please take advantage of the ‘I’m DES’ campaign if there is one running near you, and don’t take the risk of having any alcoholic drinks.”

To get your ‘I’m DES’ wristband, simply ask a member of bar staff at the participating venues. A full list of venues can be found here https://www.cprsp.co.uk/campaigns/i-m-des-christmas-designated-driver/.

Jason Ablewhite, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire, said: “Alcohol is one of the top five contributors to fatal road traffic collisions so having a stone cold sober “Des” is a great way to ensure that everyone gets home safely after a good night out. This is a fantastic initiative and I thank all those venues taking part. Keep safe and have a happy Christmas.

“Here in Cambridgeshire we have a designated, confidential hotline number for members of the public to report drink drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs.

“Calling 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and allows people to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.”

The Fenland pubs are: Ye Olde Griffin Hotel, High Street, March; Georges, High Street, March; Cassanos Bar & Nightclub, High Street, March; Rift Bar, The Case, Horse Fair, Wisbech; Globe Inn, School Road, Wisbech; The Wheatsheaf (Wetherspoons), Church Terrace, Wisbech.

In Peterborough:

The Solstice, Northminster; Edwards, Broadway; The College Arms, Broadway; O’Neill’s, Broadway; The Brewery Tap, Westgate; The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate; Sir Henry Royce, Broadway.

In Cambridge city: The Empress, Thoday Street; The Anchor, Silver Street; Revolution, Downing Street; Ta Bouche, Market Passage; Hidden Rooms, Jesus Lane; Sir Isaac Newton, Castle Street; La Raza, Rose Crescent; Kuda, Sidney Street; Fez Club, Market Passage; Lola Lo, Guildhall Chambers; The Regal, St Andrew’s Street.