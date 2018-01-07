Hundreds of homes left without water in Wisbech area following major burst water main on A1101

Hundreds of homes in the Wisbech area were left without water first thing this morning (Sunday) following a major burst water main on the A1101.

The leak on North End close to Asda supermarket has left the road flooded.

Water Leak on North End Rd Wisbech

According to the Anglian Water website the problem is affecting homes as far afield as parts of Marshland St James and Gorefield, Wisbech St Mary, Leverington and Elm as well as Wisbech itself.

Anglian Water, who have engineers on the scene trying to repair the pipe, have warned it could be up to 2pm today before supplies are back to normal.

However, some residents on social media are reporting their supplies are back on “for now”.

Meanwhile Fenland police are warning drivers to take care as the road is partially flooded.

