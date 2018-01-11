Manea’s former Methodist church could become a three-bedroom bungalow if plans are approved

A village’s redundant Methodist chapel is to be given a new lease of life if plans by a local parish councillor get the go-ahead.

Farmer and property developer David Cole, who serves on Manea Parish Council, has applied for permission to convert the village’s Methodist church building in Station Road into a three-bedroom bungalow.

The application, submitted last week, includes a design and access statement by Ken Elener, which explains the building will remain unchanged on the outside.

While work will be carried out inside to create the bedrooms, a bathroom and an open plan living area.

The statement also explains the plans will include a wall with a gated vehicular access and argues the developer should not be forced to provide a parking area with the property that includes space for cars to turn - which is what would normally be required.

The statement says: “The site has direct access to the public highway, Station Road (B1093) and a new vehicular access is proposed to Cambridgeshire County Council’s transportation department’s requirements.

“The site is in the centre of the village, in a 30mph limit and it is assumed usually to require a facility for turning on site to enable vehicles to enter and leave in a forward gear. We acknowledge turning could be provided on site but not complying with templates, thus requiring more turns thus less likely to be adopted by drivers. This would require substantially more land and as a result would significantly reduce the private amenity space which is designed to provide a decent living environment for the future occupiers.”

It goes on to say that traffic movements from the site would be less if it were to become residential compared to having a commercial use.