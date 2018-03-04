March mum Tracy Harding will be braving the shave as a thank-you to ‘wonderful’ cancer charities

Caring customer services assistant Tracy Harley is bald-ly going where many wouldn’t to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

The 48-year-old, who works at The Nottingham’s March branch, will have her hair shaved off during one of a couple of exciting fundraising events after a trio of instances of cancer close to her – including the sad death of her mother-in- law in October last year.

Tracy’s personal encounters with the illness began 13 years ago when husband Vernon was diagnosed. He has thankfully since (in 2010) been given the all-clear. Her sister-in- law was also struck down with breast cancer a couple of years ago and received treatment.

The Harley family have received “wonderful” support from both Macmillan and Marie Curie and that’s why Tracy, with the support of colleagues, has arranged an afternoon tea party at the GER Sports and Social Club in March from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday April 7.

Following that, from 7pm to midnight, there will be a disco at the same venue, during which people will break off from their boogying (at 9pm) to cheer on Tracy as her locks are shorn.

Mum-of- three grown-up daughters Tracy, said: “It hasn’t been an easy time, however, through all the pain and upset there have been positives – not least the fact that Vernon received the all-clear and that my sister-in- law is doing well also.

“The fighting spirit they and my mother-in- law, who herself battled past the two-year prognosis she was given, showed was in part inspired by the wonderful support received from Macmillan and Marie Curie.

“My husband and I decided a while ago that we wanted to do something. Colleagues suggested jumping out of a plane but I am scared of heights so my response was ‘I’d rather have my hair shaved off than do that’. They have not let me forget those words!

“Vernon was horrified when he found out I’d agreed to it as he really likes my hair quite long, but he is of course fully supportive as he wants us to raise as much money as possible. My daughters are right behind me too – although I do have to admit they do find the prospect of me having no hair quite hilarious.”

To sponsor Tracy visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk and search for Tracy Harley or pop in to The Nottingham at 41 Broad Street, March, where tickets for the disco – priced just £2 – are also available.

As an additional gesture Tracy will also be donating her shaved hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children.