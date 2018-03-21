Nene and Ramnoth Primary School in Wisbech is aiming to become a training hub for area’s teachers

A Wisbech school aims to become a training hub for the area as phase one of a £6.5 million expansion scheme has been completed.

Children at Nene and Ramnoth School are already enjoying 12 new classrooms which came into use on the Ramnoth Road base in two phases in January and February.

New class rooms at Ramnoth School Wisbech

Work is continuing on the new dining hall and is expected to be completed early in the autumn term.

Executive principal Karen Crawley explained the expansion means the school can continue to offer three form entry from this September meaning it will double in size over the next few years.

Before the expansion the Nene Infant and Nursery School, which was home to reception and years one and two had 180 pupils, while the Ramnoth Junior site, which is home to the older children had 230.

With the three form entry the school will grow to 250 at the Nene Early Years base and 540 at Key Stage 1 and 2 on the Ramnoth Road site and Mrs Crawley is determined all those children will receive the “best education they can have and which they deserve”.

New class rooms at Ramnoth School Wisbech

But it won’t only be the children learning at the federated schools which are part of the Elliot Foundation Academy Trust, the aim is to also create a training hub providing essential courses for school staff from across the district and beyond.

Mrs Crawley said: “At present teachers have to travel for courses sometimes as far as Cambridge at the end of a busy school day. We want to provide courses at the Nene base which are tailored to meet the needs of staff at schools in this area, which may require specific skills.”

Some training has already been held with teachers learning about the newly introduced maths multiplication requirement announced by the government recently.

The school will also be a base for School Direct training, which offers local people with degrees the opportunity to train to become teachers.

New class rooms at Ramnoth School Wisbech

“If people have the opportunity to train in the area where they are from and with local schools, they are more likely to stay on as they are likely to be offered a job, which will help with recruitment issues which many Fenland schools have,” said Mrs Crawley.

She praised staff, pupils and parents for their patience while the building work has been carried out and also thanked contractor RG Carters who have worked hard to ensure everything has gone as smoothly as possible.