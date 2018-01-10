North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay has new health role following cabinet reshuffle

Local MP Steve Barclay has a new job in the government following Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, has been given a role in the newly renamed Department for Health and Social Care leaving his previous post as a treasury minister - a position he held for just a few months.

During his time with the treasury Mr Barclay made numerous overseas trips to discuss trade ties in the lead up to Brexit and only last month accompanied Chancellor Philip Hammond on a whistle stop visit to China, which saw him meet with senior business leaders. He said Britain will attach great importance to its links with China after Brexit.

His latest appointment as a health minister will see him working along side Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and helping to shape the future of the NHS.

Health services have always been a key concern for Mr Barclay since his election in 2010. In 2014 he launched his “Treat me Local” campaign which aimed to bring services closer to home for Fenland residents. He also joined campaigners in the fight to save the district’s minor injuries units when they were under threat of closure in 2016