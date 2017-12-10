Peckover Primary School in Wisbech has been chosen to share secrets of success in helping disadvantaged pupils in study

A Wisbech primary school’s success in helping disadvantaged pupils has led to it being chosen for a pilot study that could have a national impact on the way children are taught.

Peckover Primary School has been earmarked to take part in the study by Sue Baldwin, Regional Schools Commissioner for the East of England North East London.

Peckover School in Wisbech has been chosen for a pilot study because of its success in helping disadvantaged pupils.

She has selected secondary schools in the south of England and primary schools in Cambridgeshire to adopt a two pronged approach to find out the secrets of their success.

This will include education advisers visiting each school to see their strategies and then schools will be invited to form ‘trio partnerships’ visiting each other and presenting their findings and successes next June.

Sue Baldwin wrote: “We have reviewed all the data available to us and they show that Peckover Primary School is one of the top performing in the region in terms of outcomes for disadvantaged pupils … Your involvement could make a real difference to helping narrow the disadvantage gap that exists in parts of the region and hopefully provides an opportunity for your hard work and best practice to be recognised and shared regionally and nationally.”

Carrie Norman, Peckover’s principal, who has also been designated a local leader of education, said: “We are very proud to have been invited to take part in this study. The education adviser will see what strategies we have put together for disadvantaged students and what is working well. We have an holistic approach and it is very much a team effort, from the attendance team making home visits and getting children into school every day to offering pastoral care for students with chaotic lifestyles so that they come to school ready to learn.

“Teaching assistants also address issues immediately so that they don’t escalate. We make sure that each of our ‘pupil premium’ students has something, such as targeted intervention, uniform, funded education trips or music sessions; it really depends on what each child’s need is. We are looking forward to liaising with advisers and partner schools to share expertise so we all learn from each other.