Six pupils from Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech taken to hospital following drug incident

An angry father is questioning Thomas Clarkson Academy’s zero-tolerance policy on bad behaviour following an incident yesterday (Wednesday) which saw six pupils taken to hospital after taking illegal drugs.

The man, who did not want to be named, said his daughter witnessed the incident and said the rumour was the pupils had taken Spice - a synthethic narcotic dubbed the ‘Zombie Drug’ because it causes users to stumble about before passing out.

A school spokesman confirmed the drug taking incident, which happened at the start of the school day, and said “the matter was dealt with effectively by staff” and the pupils involved are facing “severe sanctions”.

She said: “There was an incident at Thomas Clarkson Academy yesterday involving a small group of students taking illegal substances. Six pupils were taken to hospital for treatment as precaution.

“The matter was dealt with very effectively by staff in accordance with our safeguarding procedures and all the children are safe.

“As a school we do not tolerate such behaviour and we will be taking all necessary steps to keep our children safe in future. This will include a combination of severe sanctions for those involved in the incident along with additional training and support for all students.”

She added police have been informed.

But the father is concerned about discipline at the Wisbech secondary school and said the drug taking was the latest in a series of incidents including the recent partial flooding of the school caused by the sprinkler system being turned on.

“From what my daughter tells me they are still trying to dry out part of the school following the sprinkler incident, which I believe caused damage to computers when it happened just after the Easter holiday, and then we get this drug taking.

“We keep getting letters home about zero tolerance, but I’m concerned, and I know other parents are too, that the school is not following through properly on the threat. It doesn’t appear to make examples of those students who break the rules and discipline seems to have gone right down the toilet,” he said.