South Holland mum bids to end confusion on hands-free phones while driving

Alice Husband in new drive to ban all phone chat at the wheel. SG200916-213TW
Heartbreak mum Alice Husband is making a fresh bid to force the banning of all mobile phone chat at the wheel, including hands-free.

The Tydd St Mary mum, also known as Alice Dixon, lost her son Seth Dixon (7) in December 2014 after he was fatally injured by a driver talking hands-free.

Seth Dixon died after being hit by a driver chatting on a mobile phone.

Alice is again trying to get 100,000 signatures on a petition to Parliament, the number required to force a debate, having previously failed to hit the mark despite 27,000 people signing up.

She sees a ban as a vital road safety step but also wants to end confusion for drivers who risk prison by using hands-free.

Alice said: “I just want Parliament to make it clearer in the law so people are not confused about the fact that they are allowed to use hands-free, because it is legal, but if they get caught using hands-free in an accident they are punished for it.”

Research shows phones, including hands-free, are a distraction. Last year, a woman was jailed for three years for killing a motorcyclist when she was driving on the wrong side of the road near Horncastle while chatting hands-free.

On her petition, Alice says: “The government has responded to the research introducing harsher fines and penalties.

“A driver involved in an accident, if engaged in a phone call, will be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention as this will be considered to have contributed. In the case of a death they can be prosecuted for manslaughter and receive a prison sentence.”

Alice is also trying to raise £500 via crowdfunding to pay for posters and leaflets to publicise her campaign as well as appealing to social media users to help her petition go viral.

To sign the petition visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/211419

• For Facebook updates visit signforseth

To donate to Alice’s campaign visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/signforseth

