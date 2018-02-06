Under-fire Clarion Housing and heating contractors Morgan Sindall part company

Under-fire Clarion Housing have announced their contract with heating contractors Morgan Sindall will cease at the end of the month - just four months after they took over the role.

The move comes amid ongoing complaints from tenants across Fenland, many of whom have been left without heating and hot water for weeks on end.

The announcement was made by Clarion’s regional director Marek Witko in an email to Fenland District Councillors.

He said: “It has now been mutually agreed by Clarion and Morgan Sindall Property Services that the current arrangements for these services will cease with effect from 28th February 2018.”

From March 1 three interim contractors will take on the work with Swale responsible for Clarion tenants in Fenland. Mr Witko said: “We are writing to our residents to explain the new arrangements and effective dates and to reassure them about what is happening. This interim arrangement will last for approximately one year whilst Clarion procures a longer term solution.

“The three interim contractors will arrange appointments directly with residents and take enquiries and repair calls through their own specialist contact centres, all of which operate 24 hours a day. They will also be responsible for the planning and deployment of their operatives.”

He added the service will be monitored using standard KPIs and further tracked using an externally verified customer satisfaction survey.

He said: “Both of these measures allow us to compare the service standards across all of Clarion and the wider sector. The Clarion team managing the contract will also be involved in any complex cases and complaints and will have full oversight of performance in terms of service delivery and financial management of the service.”