A major blaze is believed to have destroyed several vehicles at a waste and recycling firm’s base in March.

Emergency crews were sent to the Glazewing site in Hostmoor Avenue late last night when the blaze broke out.

Fire at Glazewing in March photos of the scene this morning

At least five vehicles are thought to have been destroyed in the blaze and there were reports of at least one explosion.

Police had to close nearby roads as firefighters tackled the flames. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.