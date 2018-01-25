Wimblington couple hope to build boarding kennels on a riding menage at their home just off the A141 by-pass

Plans for new boarding kennels at a property just off the A141 Wimblington by-pass have been submitted to Fenland District Council along with a noise assessment report.

Mr and Mrs Joyce want to build two blocks of seven kennels all with runs to accommodate up to 20 dogs at any one time on a menage area at the rear of their home, Woodbury, which stands close to the junction of Manea Road with the A141.

The application submitted this week also includes a heritage statement as the location is opposite Wimblington’s historic parish church.

The heritage statement drawn up by Ian Gowler, an architectural and domestic energy consultant, says: “The proposed application is to the south east of the church of St Peter. Between the site and the Listed Building is the A141 Isle of Ely way which at that point is two lanes with a traffic island.

“To the north west boundary there is an established hedge which is to be retained. This hedge will obscure the view of the kennels from the Isle of Ely Way and church.

“The conclusion is the proposal will have no impact on the nearby Listed church.”

The sound assessment report drawn up by KP Acoustics looks at potential noise disturbance created by dogs barking both during the day and at night.

It states the nearest home is approximately 70 metres away from the nearest kennel and 85 metres from the furthest one.

The report says: “In both cases, the identified receiver would be out of line of site from the kennels due to the existing workshop and residential property (Woodbury).”

The report takes into account the materials used for the kennel buildings and the fact the dogs are shut in at night.

Having looked at all the evidence KP Acoustics concludes: “It is the professional opinion of KP Acoustics that this level is not going to pose any negative impact on the amenity of nearby residential receivers.”

The assessment adds that the noise from the kennel operations and associated dogs would “meet the most stringent recommendations of relevant British standard during night time hours, even with neighbouring windows partially open”.