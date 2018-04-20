Wisbech charity branch hails £33k of Macmillan help

Members of a cancer charity’s Wisbech fundraising group have paid tribute to supporters after it was revealed they had raised more than £33,000 for their cause during 2017.

More than two thirds of the cash raised by the town’s Macmillan group was given to people in the area who are struggling with the financial impact of cancer treatment.

And many more events are planned during the coming months so the support can continue.

Macmillan regional fundraising manager Alexandra Haswell said: “We cannot thank the Wisbech fundraising group enough for their hard work and dedication to fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Their support allows us to be there for people affected by cancer in the local community.”

The Wisbech branch raised £33,714 last year, of which around £23,000 was distributed in grants to 57 patients around the area.

The group also funds weekly sessions with a GP who work closely with care providers and those that commission cancer and end-of- life care services to make sure people affected by cancer in Wisbech receive the support they need.

Events including an afternoon tea, a race night and collections are already being planned by the branch over the coming months.

If you would like more information or would like to attend an event, contact Adele Wright on 07769 717557.