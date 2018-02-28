Wisbech man named as victim killed in A47 crash at Wansford

A Wisbech man has been a named as the victim killed in a crash on the A47 between Sutton and Wansford yesterday (Tuesday).

John Paul Capstick, 57, from Cox Close, Wisbech was driving a white Kia Picanto and sadly died following the collision which happened at around 9.45am.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, which was one of three crashes along the same stretch of the A47 near Peterborough, and one other person suffered minor injuries. The road was closed between Castor and Wansford in both directions for around five hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-27022018-0095.