Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club still has all the moves 70 years after it was formed

A Wisbech dance club is still in step 70 years after it was formed with many members enjoying a whirl around the dance floor two or three times a week.

Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club holds dances at the Tower Ballroom on a monthly basis on a Saturday night where members, many of whom are now in their 70s and 80s not only enjoy a dance, but also a buffet supper, as well as regular weekly dancing.

Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club which has been going since 1948 - 70 year is holding a celebration afternoon tea at Emneth Central Hall

Val Plume, the club’s secretary, said the club was formed in 1948 and was hugely popular in those days, today numbers have dwindled to around 50 but there is hope that the popularity of the BBC’s hit show Strictly Come Dancing might inspire more members.

“Sequence dancing is all the same dances you see on Strictly, the quick step, the rumba, waltz and the foxtrot and so on, but instead of everyone dancing their own versions we all dance the same steps at the same time.

“We move in a cirle around the room which means there is no bumping into each other. It really is good fun,” said Val, who with husband Carol has been dancing for the past 30 years.

“When we first started he was pretty bad, he had no sense of tempo or musicality and he thought it was OK as long as he was doing the right steps. It took us about five years going dancing at lots of different clubs to get plenty of practice before I can say we were actually dancing properly,” said Val.

Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club which has been going since 1948 - 70 year is holding a celebration afternoon tea at Emneth Central Hall

But she said people who want to try their hand at this kind of dancing should not be put off and are welcome at the club’s regular Tuesday night dances at Tower Ballroom 8pm to 10pm.

“The thing about sequence dancing is there are clubs all over the country all doing the same dances and Sequence Dance UK release at least 46 new dances every year and so every Tuesday we are learning a new dance, which is ideal for those who want to have a go. It is really good fun, and it keeps you fit.

“Our dance leaders Brian Cater and Marageret Buttriss are both in their eighties and are still very fit. We have one couple who are both 89 and still dance twice a week,” said Val.

The Saturday night dance which runs on the first Saturday of every month from 7.30pm to 11pm at the Tower Ballroom is for the more experienced officianados.

Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club which has been going since 1948 - 70 year is holding a celebration afternoon tea at Emneth Central Hall

The club celebrated its 70th birthday with the first of its two annual tea dances at the Emneth Central Hall recently and will be holding a second celebration this Saturday (7) with their annual dinner dance.

Wisbech Modern Sequence Dance Club which has been going since 1948 - 70 year is holding a celebration afternoon tea at Emneth Central Hall