Wisbech St Mary woman Jackie O’Neill steps into help homeless with ‘Sock it to me’ campaign

A local woman is looking to donate dozens of pairs of socks to homeless charities in the area to help prevent foot problems for those living on the streets.

Jackie O’Neill, a foot health professional and holistic therapist, launched her appeal for socks last November after working with homeless charity the Purfleet Trust in King’s Lynn.

Since then Jackie, from Wisbech St Mary, has been inundated with socks and whilst some will be making their way to the Purfleet Trust she is also looking to help those in need closer to home.

“I started volunteering at the Purfleet Trust a year ago as a way of giving back to the community. I have seen some really shocking feet including my first case of trench foot. The man was really lucky because we were able to get him the treatment he needed before the situation became too dire. Trench foot can lead to gangrene and people can actually lose their feet as a result,” said Jackie.

“Whilst I do my absolute best for the people I’m seeing I soon realised what they really needed was some extra socks. I have always given clothes to charity shops, but never socks – I always assumed no-one would want my old socks.

“But people on the streets, people I have been treating, desperately need clean pairs of socks to help keep their feet healthy. Imagine having to wear damp and dirty socks, with no chance of getting your feet dry especially at this time of the year and in the recent cold weather. I launched my ‘Sock it to Me’ campaign at the end of last year and people have been amazing.

“I have been overwhelmed with many of my clients donating bags of socks and also the local Masons have helped by raising £700 for the appeal.

“The appeal has been so successful I want to extend the campaign to the Wisbech area and would love to hear from homeless charities who would be able make use of the socks and pass them on to those in need.

“I’m also looking to extend my volunteering to the town too, to help provide foot health care for our own homeless people.”

If anyone would like to donate please phone Jackie O’Neill Solemates Foot Health 01945 419068 or visit: Solematesfoothealth@yourfeetinsafehands