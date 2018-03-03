Work on £1.5m road safety scheme at the Manea Road junction on the A141 begins next week

Work to improve safety at the junction of Manea Road B1093 and the A141 Isle of Ely Way will start on Monday (5 March) for five weeks.

The junction has a history of collisions and is categorised as an injury collision cluster site, one of 88 across the county. The £1.5m road safety improvement scheme will see new traffic lights installed to provide control for those vehicles turning into and out of Manea Road.

The new signals are expected to significantly reduce risk for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists using the junction.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and the general public, the work will be carried out under three-way temporary traffic lights between 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Resurfacing of the junction will be completed as part of planned major road maintenance along Manea Road and Isle of Ely Way in May and will be carried out under night time closures with a diversion in place.

Access for directly affected local residents will be maintained wherever possible.