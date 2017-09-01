FIRST LOOK: Inside Peterborough’s £1m Middletons Steakhouse & Grill

The latest addition to the city centre eating out scene opens its doors on September 8, but the Peterborough Telegraph got an early look at what diners can expect.

Three units on Bridge Street have been converted to create the 230-seat Middletons restaurant - 180 inside across the basement and ground floor, with another 50 catered for outside.

Middletons Streakhouse at Bridge Street. EMN-170109-133028009

It has an imposing and impressive front adjacent to St Peter’s Arcade, with an interior to match.

It is the seventh venture for the small but growing Norfolk-based chain, and its biggest to date.

