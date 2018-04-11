Royal date for March Neale-Wade Academy students as they receive invite to take part in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Two Neale-Wade Academy students have a right royal engagement next month when they will join community heroes from across the country to be part of the royal wedding.

Charlie Calvert, 15 from Wisbech and Billy Griffiths, 16, from March were among six people nominated by Cambridgeshire’s Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence.

The Queen’s representative was invited to nominate half a dozen people from the area to attend the celebrations at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Charlie and Billy will, together with 12-year-old Jorja Furze from Soham, Jamie Turner 16, from Peterborough, Charlotte Field, from Ramsey and Neil Perry of the Romsey Mill Trust, join around 2,500 people from across the UK, who have specially invited to watch the arrivals of the happy couple and their wedding guests and the start of the carriage procession as it leaves Windsor Castle.

Charlie, who turns 16 next month, is the youngest police cadet leader in Cambridgeshire and last year was awarded the Junior Cambridgeshire Young Person of the Year Award.

Billy, who was described by Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing as “an-all round good egg” has overcome early difficulties in his life. He has completed all the school leadership awards - bronze, silver and gold - and has recently obtained his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. He is an instrumental leader and driver of change for the Youth District Council.

Each of the six will be able to take one guest for the once-in-a-life-time day out.

Mrs Spence had asked for nominations from all her deputy lieutenants, who represent all parts of the county and from Tony Gearing chief executive of YOPEY – Young People of the Year Charity - and spoke to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, then selected the final six nominees on merit and also to give a good geographic spread across Cambridgeshire/Peterborough.

She said: “Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have said that they want their wedding to be a celebration of fun and joy, and to involve as many people from across the UK as possible.

“I was asked, along with other Lord-Lieutenants from across the UK, to nominate inspirational local people to attend this special day, and particularly wanted to highlight young people or those who seek to help and inspire the next generation.

“I am delighted with my nominees – each of whom richly deserves this honour - and I hope that they along with Prince Harry and Ms Markle - have a fantastic day to remember.”