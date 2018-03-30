Students have a cross to bear as they visit Wimblington church on their pilgrimage to Walsingham

St Peter’s Church Wimblington once again played host to the Student Cross, Kettering Leg, for breakfast on Tuesday morning

The pilgrims walk from just outside Kettering in Northamptonshire to Walsingham in Norfolk, via the Fens, Benwick, Doddington, Wimblington, Wisbech and Swaffham

They spend each night in a different town or village. A wooden cross is carried by pilgrims with groups of three taking it in turns to carry the heavy burden on their shoulders, in reference to the way Jesus carried the cross for his crucifixion on Easter Sunday.

So this is an important symbol for the pilgrims and, for the people they meet.

The week is physically demanding so there is always a support car to hand to help ensure they all make it to the shrine at Walsingham.