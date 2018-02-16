Former Moy Park site in Wisbech is sold

A former food processing factory in Wisbech has finally been sold - two years after former owners Moy Park closed its operation in the town.

The 2.5 hectare site in Mount Pleasant Road was originally on the market with commercial property specialists German Fisher for offers in the region of £2 million but the price tag dropped more recently to £1.5 million.

At one time food processing firm Moy Park employed over 350 people at the factory which focused on cooked whole birds, marinated chicken, snacking products and cooked sliced meats.

That number was dramatically reduced to just 19 in 2013 with the factory gates closing for the last time in January 2016, when the operation was relocated to other Moy Park sites including Grantham as part of company’s plans to ‘streamline’.